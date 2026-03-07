Netflix Ends Partnership with Meghan Markle’s Luxury Food Brand

The partnership between Meghan Markle and Netflix took another downturn this week after the streaming giant divested from the Duchess of Sussex’s brand “As Ever.”

Launched last year, the brand “As Ever” offered an assorted collection “of teas, jam, honey and baking mixes,” per Variety, to coincide with Markle’s Netflix homemaker series With Love, Meghan. In a statement, Netflix said that Markle will continue to grow the brand “independently.”

“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety.

“As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently,” the spokesperson added. “We look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world.”

Likewise, a spokesperson for Meghan Markle said that her “As Ever” brand will remain “grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year.”

“We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more,” the spokesperson said.

While Netflix has not officially canceled Markle’s series, the streaming giant only released two seasons between March and August of 2025, which was followed by a December holiday special.

“Part of what we’re testing out now—it’s amazing to be able to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes?” Markle said last year. “Where can I share that with you and how does that continue to grow As Ever? So [I’m] exploring all the options of what it could look like.”

As the Associated Press noted last year, Netflix extended its partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after producing several shows through their company, Archewell.

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” Meghan said in a statement.