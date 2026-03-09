Florida Woman Arrested, Held on $10 Million Bond, After Shots Fired at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Mansion

A 35-year-old Orlando, Florida, woman was arrested and faces attempted murder charges after shots were fired at pop megastar Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Sunday.

Breitbart News reported that the shots were fired early Sunday afternoon while Rihanna was at the home, but the singer was not injured.

FOX LA noted that witnesses told police there “was a nonstop barrage of bullets, with some rounds hitting the front gate and reportedly the entrance to the home behind the gate.” Variety pointed out that “bullet holes were also found in…an RV that was parked outside [Rihanna’s home].”

The shooting suspect was seen driving a white Tesla and is believed to have fired the shots from inside the vehicle. Police searched for the Tesla using LAPD’s air unit and apprehended a woman–the alleged shooter–about 30 minutes later.

Police found “an assault rifle and seven casings” in the Tesla. The woman, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, was arrested, booked on a charge of attempted murder, and “her bail was set at $10,225,000.”

Rihanna shares her own with rapper A$AP Rocky, but it is unclear if he was home at the time of the shooting.

