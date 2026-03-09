Woman Fires Shots into Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home While Singer Inside

A woman fired several gunshots into Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home on Sunday afternoon while the singer was still inside.

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) spokesperson confirmed that officers responded to a “ADW (assault with a deadly weapon) shots fired” at Rihanna’s home on Sunday. Roughy 10 shots were fired from across the street. Though Rihanna was home at the time of the incident, she was not injured, per Fox News.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Rihanna, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, lives in a colonial-style mansion in the Post Office neighborhood of Beverly Hills with her rapper partner A$AP Rocky.”

“The couple share three young children, daughter and two sons. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone else was home at the time of the shooting,” noted the Times.

As Breitbart News reported previously, several celebrities found themselves in near-violent or extremely violent altercations in Los Angeles going back to 2022 when the city faced an unprecedented crime wave ahead of its mayoral election:

In February, a man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house with a loaded gun. The gunman went to the actress’ home, where he stood outside, screaming. Also in February, fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D’s Los Angeles home was burglarized by an intruder who said he wanted to use the bathroom. Von D had also recently announced that she would be leaving California and moving to Indiana part-time due to the state’s “tyrannical government overreach.” That same month, rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg outside of an afterparty hosted by singer Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.

The motivation for the shooting remains unknown along with the identity of the suspect.