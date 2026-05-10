A billboard standing next to I-55 in DeSoto County, Mississippi, reminds would-be criminals entering the state that a “firing squad is legal” for executions and urges them to “think twice.”

The Hill reported that DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton is promoting the billboard campaign, saying, “We are going to be loud and clear that DeSoto County does not coddle violent criminals. If you bring violence across our state line, we are going to prosecute you aggressively and hold you accountable.”

“People on death row are the losers of life’s lottery… If violent criminals are looking for a state that coddles crime, Mississippi is not it,” he continued. “They’d better think twice before they act here.”

WREG quoted Barton noting, “Safety is achieved through enforcement. Safe communities do not happen by accident. They happen because law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, and citizens refuse to surrender their communities to violent criminals.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.