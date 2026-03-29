Jimmy Kimmel Mocked After Bringing His Family to ‘No Kings’ Rally: ‘Deport Jimmy Kimmel’

Jimmy Kimmel attended a “No Kings” rally in California this weekend, mere months after promoting the last one on his late-night ABC show. Kimmel held a sign captioned “Enough Already,” his two children held anti-Trump signs, while his “Barack Obama” hat-wearing father’s sign said “Deport ICE.”

‘”Great turnout at #NoKings,” is how Kimmel captioned his Instagram post, a post that was quickly inundated with people mocking and chiding the Disney funnyman and Democrat donor.

Comments like “Deport Jimmy Kimmel,” Trump is not your king, He’s your daddy,” and “Poor kids,” littered the comments on Kimmel’s post.

Last October, Kimmel promoted the second “No Kings” rally of President Donald Trump’s second term, telling his Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience “There is nothing more American than a political protest. The American Revolution was a ‘No Kings’ rally.”

Saturday’s was at least the second “No Kings” rally Kimmel has attended since Trump returned to office.

Left-wing birds of a feather flock together? Kimmel posed in a photo with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) at a “No Kings” California rally just a day after Murphy left Washington as TSA agents continue to struggle with personal finances and long airport security lines thanks to his party’s partial shutdown of DHS.

“Look who I ran into at the No Kings rally in Torrance, California,” Murphy posted on X, the photo showing Murphy, 2,500 miles away from his state, smiling from ear-to-ear.

On top of Kimmel’s history of attending “No Kings” rallies and his nightly attacks on the Trump administration, he spent much of last week smearing newly minted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s past as a plumber, while ignoring, as Breitbart’s John Nolte notes, the many accomplishment’s Mullin has achieved over the years.

To quote Nolte, “Jimmy Kimmel is such a jerk.”