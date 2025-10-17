Watch — Jimmy Kimmel Promotes Left-Wing Anti-Trump Protest: ‘The American Revolution was a No Kings Rally’

Left-wing TV host Jimmy Kimmel promoted the leftist anti-Trump “No Kings” protest by bizarrely likening the demonstration to the American Revolution.

“There is nothing more American than a political protest. The American Revolution was a ‘No Kings’ rally,” Kimmel proclaimed during a recent monologue on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The left-wing late-night host went on to suggest ideas for anti-Trump signs containing ad hominems — a common fallacy used by leftist protestors and activists — such as “Engorge Washington” and “King Hungry the Eighth.”

“If you are planning to go to the rally, and you’re going to be making your own sign — everybody there has a sign — I just want to ask you to remember our president is very sensitive about his weight, so please, do not use the word Sham-Mussolini to describe him,” Kimmel quipped.

“He will not appreciate it, it’s rude, and he will throw you in jail, just like he’s planning to punish those rabble rousers in Chicago,” the left-wing host added.

Watch Below:

Kimmel then played a clip of U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller declaring Chicago “more dangerous” than Baghdad and Mexico City.

While Kimmel makes light of the crime-ridden city of Democrat-controlled Chicago, the Trump administration has been working to make dangerous cities across America more safe for its residents.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel touted the FBI’s crackdown on violent crime since the start of the administration, with President Trump calling for his top law enforcement officials to zone in on San Francisco.

Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed crime statistics, noting that at the president’s direction, “We are making America safe again.”

“In Washington, DC our law enforcement partners have made 3,837 arrests to date and seized 361 illegal guns. In Memphis, 273 arrests have been made in just under a week and 73 illegal guns seized,” Bondi said.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.