Poor Jimmy Kimmel. His smear of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s background as a plumber blew up so badly in his fat, smug face, the only way he could figure out of it was to outright lie.

Get a load of this mewling little gerbil:

[Trump’s] apple polishers are all in a tizzy because I made light of the fact that his new head of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, before he was a senator, was a plumber. And now he’s the head of Homeland Security. Which is not necessarily the kind of resume you might hope for, for the person in charge of protecting us from terrorism.

“Of course, they decided to twist that to say it was an insult to plumbers, which it was not,” he added. “I wouldn’t put a plumber in charge of Homeland Security for the same reason I wouldn’t call a five-star general to pull a rat out of my toilet, okay? It has—we all have our areas of expertise.”

Then comes the lying…

“Let me make this very clear,” Kimmel said, not being clear at all. “I’m not upset that the head of Homeland Security used to be a plumber. I’m upset that he isn’t still a plumber, okay?”

See for yourself:

Kimmel is obviously hoping we all forget what he originally said: “Before he was elected to the Senate, Markwayne Mullin was a low-level MMA fighter and a plumber. That’s right. We have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now. It worked for Super Mario. Why not Markwayne?”

Mullin is 49 years old and has accomplished much in his life, including owning and operating multiple businesses, hosting a radio show, and getting himself elected to the United States House of Representatives at age 37 where, over the years, he served on about a dozen committees…

House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Natural Resources, Transportation Subcommittees on Water Resources and Environment, Highways and Transit, Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management, Indian and Alaskan Native Affairs, Water and Power, House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources, House Committee on Energy and Commerce, House Energy Subcommittees on Energy and Power, Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade; Oversight and Investigations, and the House Energy Subcommittee on Health.

In 2023, he won his U.S. Senate seat and served on the Senate Committees on Armed Services, Environment and Public Works, Indian Affairs, Armed Services Subcommittees on Airland, Emerging Threats and Capabilities; and on Readiness and Management Support.

Knowing all this, and still wanting to ridicule Mullin, what did Kimmel do?

Kimmel called him a “plumber.”

Kimmel reduced him to a “plumber.”

Ha ha, you’re a plumber.

The punchline was plumber.

The insult was plumber.

Jimmy Kimmel is such a jerk.