Disney’s ‘The View’ Host Says It’s ‘Reckless to Be Suggesting that People Should Have More Children’

The View, the popular daytime talk show on Disney’s ABC network, saw several of its co-hosts come out against the idea that more young Americans should be encouraged to get married and start families.

The panel of left-wing ladies played a clip of Daily Wire podcaster Isabel Brown delivering a pro-family message to a CPAC audience last week:

“If you’re not encouraging your children to grow up and have the courage to get married and have kids, more kids than they can afford before they think they’re ready, it is high time to start,” Brown said. “It is these choices like deleting our dating apps and quitting birth control pills and saying I do at the altar that ultimately trickle down into the political policies that we will see save our country.”

It was enough to send Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin into a full-blown meltdown.

“Okay. I just want to say, years ago they used to come after women of color and accuse women of color of doing this very thing. And that’s why they continued to cut all these programs and erase all these things,” Goldberg said before her tirade turned unintelligible. “And now, had I known that it turns out we are all just one group of women, we’re just one group — I mean, WHAT?! Because what is she — WHAT THE — WHAT?! WHAT?! WHAT?! WHAT?!”

Hostin also chimed in, saying ”

I think it’s just really reckless to be suggesting that people should have more children when you now know in this country there’s this affordability crisis and for a two-person household, a married household you need over $400,000 for childcare. Over $400,000. Most people don’t make over $400,000.”

Hostin, citing LendingTree data, misrepresented that facts found in their research, before going on to warn women against starting a family while her co-hosts piled on.