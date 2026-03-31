Nolte: Jeffrey Epstein TV Series in the Works

Sony Pictures is shopping around a limited TV series about the whole Jeffrey Epstein saga.

The show will reportedly star Oscar-winner Laura Dern as the real-life Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald reporter who began to dig into Epstein in 2017, nine years after the infamous financier pleaded guilty to two state-level sex offenses in 2008.

Brown is credited with digging up the expanse of Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes, which resulted in his being arrested in 2019.

The series, which will be produced by Adam McKay, Dern, and others, is based on Brown’s book Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story.

Here’s the official description of the series:

[A]n explosive account of an investigative reporter exposing the secret plea deal between Epstein and federal prosecutors. Drawing from Brown’s experience as a groundbreaking reporter for the Miami Herald, the book and the limited series follow her relentless years-long investigation that identified 80 victims, persuaded key survivors to go on the record, and led to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrests.

I look forward to the episode focused on Donald Trump banning Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, ratting him out to cops, being the only president to release all the Epstein Files, and still finding himself relentlessly smeared by Hollywood and the corporate media as a “pedophile.”

While there’s no question Epstein and Maxwell are bad people, the rest of this so-called trafficking/blackmail scandal so far, at least, appears to lack actual trafficking and blackmail.

We do see a lot of men behaving badly with young women who are nonetheless over the age of consent.

We did uncover our elites groveling and compromising themselves for status and money.

RELATED: WOW! Bill Clinton Testifies He Has “No Information” Trump “Did Anything Wrong” Regarding Epstein

Oh, and there is an awful lot of guilt-by-association, as in, how dare you have anything to do with a guy convicted of a crime and who did his time.

But what we’ve been promised: the wealthy and connected raping underage girls and then being blackmailed by Epstein… Well, there’s none of that. In fact, there is nothing in those files we have seen so far that would justify any kind of criminal charges against any Epstein associate other than gal pal Maxwell.

The timeline is also worth noting. No one, including this reporter, cared about Epstein between 2008 and 2016, which just so happened to be the Obama years. Then, in 2017, the same year Trump became president, it was reopened and re-examined. Then, as soon as Joe Biden becomes president, it all goes away for four years. Then Trump gets reelected, and it’s all, Where are the files!? How about a TV series!?

None of these people cared about Epstein’s victims when caring might damage a Democrat or the Democrat cause.

The whole thing stinks.