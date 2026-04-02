Stephen Colbert Goes Full Mean Girl on Americans Who Strongly Approve of Trump: ‘Who Are You’

Stephen Colbert went full mean girl on Americans who strongly approve of President Donald Trump. “Who are you?” the left-wing television host — whose show is set to be canceled next month — asked.

During Tuesday’s episode of CBS’ The Late Show, Colbert cited a recent UMass YouGov poll, pointing out “There are still 22.4 percent [of Americans] who strongly approve” of President Trump — a remark that elicited booing from his live studio audience.

The left-wing host then walked toward the camera and asked, “Who are you?” directly into the lens.

“Well, I want gas to be expensive. I want the Kennedy Center blowed up,” Colbert quipped while performing his take on a Trump supporter.

In further shaming the president’s supporters, the late-night host went on to say, “And I know this is a pipe dream, but is there any way that maybe, maybe, we could get Denmark to hate us? Because I would just love it if the price of licorice went up, too.”

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Colbert then continued his monologue, surmising that “high gas prices and poor poll numbers might be spooking Trump,” citing a report by the Wall Street Journal, which claimed the president is “willing to end the U.S. military campaign in Iran… even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.”

On Monday, Colbert appeared to accidentally reference former President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign slogan “Yes, We Can” while trying to mock President Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, the final episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will be May 21. This revelation came after CBS revealed in July of last year that Colbert’s show would not be renewed for another season, calling it a “financial decision.”