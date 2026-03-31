Watch: Stephen Colbert Leads Audience in ‘Yes, We Can!’ Chant After Referencing the Obama Campaign Slogan

Stephen Colbert appeared to accidentally reference former President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign slogan “Yes, We Can” while trying to mock President Donald Trump during Monday’s episode of CBS’ The Late Show.

“After being terrorized by Trump’s immigration goons for months, over 200,000 people stood up to the administration in St. Paul, Minneapolis,” Colbert said, bringing up the chaotic anti-Trump “No Kings” protests that had transpired in several cities on Saturday.

The left-wing host then showcased multiple images of protestors’ signs, as well as their inflatable costumes, before noting that he took particular interest in one display that bizarrely a giant inflatable balloon depicting Trump defecating flames onto the U.S. Constitution.

“One day, their grandchild will ask them how they resisted the rise of American fascism,” Colbert said.

“And they can proudly say, ‘Well, Tyler, your grandma and I worked around the clock with a team of fellow patriots to answer the eternal question of democracy: Can we make an angry balloon that looks like it’s pooping fire?'” he quipped.

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The late-night host then said, “Yes, you can,” eliciting a strong reaction of cheers and applause from his studio audience.

After that, in what appeared to be a brief moment of forgetting which president’s slogan was “Yes, we can,” Colbert added, “One reason so many people shout, ‘Yes, we can!'”

Colbert then led a “Yes, we can!” chant, which his audience members and band enthusiastically joined in on, shouting the slogan — made famous by Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign — over and over again.

After a light chuckle, the left-wing TV host signaled his audience to quiet down, before joking, “I think that’s what Obama meant, right?”

At that moment, Colbert pivoted back to his planned speech, stating, “One reason so many people showed up to No Kings this weekend is that we are still at war with Iran, I think.”

As Breitbart News reported, the final episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will be May 21. This revelation came after CBS revealed in July of last year that Colbert’s show would not be renewed for another season, calling it a “financial decision.”