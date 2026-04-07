Kanye West Blocked from Travelling to UK Ahead of Planned Headline Set at London’s Wireless Festival

Kanye West’s permission to travel to the UK is no longer valid. The UK government blocked the rapper’s entry Tuesday following controversy over his planned headline set at this summer’s Wireless Festival in London.

The BBC reports the Home Office told the outlet the rapper made an application to travel to the UK 24-hours before via an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

According to the report, the government’s decision to refuse permission was made on the grounds his presence “would not be conducive to the public good.”

For almost half a decade, West has caused outrage for a string of antisemitic, racist and pro-Nazi comments.

The performer, who changed his name to Ye in 2021, was booked to perform in front of around 150,000 revelers over three nights, July 10-12, at the open-air festival in London’s Finsbury Park.

The disgraced 48-year-old hip-hop star had offered to meet members of the U.K.’s Jewish community and show he has changed since provoking outrage with past antisemitic statements and insults.

More to come…