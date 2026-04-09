White House Roasts George Clooney After His Latest Anti-Trump Tirade: ‘Awful Movies’ Are ‘War Crimes’

White House official Steven Cheung clapped back at left-wing actor George Clooney after the Hollywood actor called President Donald Trump a war criminal for the president’s comments about Iran.

Clooney ripped the president for his Truth Social message in which he said that “A whole civilization will die tonight” unless the Mullahs agreed to the concessions to end military actions.

“Some say Donald Trump is fine. But if anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that’s a war crime,” Clooney said two days later, according to Variety.

“You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it,” Clooney exclaimed.

But Cheung, who is an assistant to the President & White House Director of Communications, struck right back at Clooney.

“The only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability,” he wrote.

Clooney also said he was worried that Trump would remove the U.S. from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“I’m worried about NATO,” he worried. “It has ensured that Europe, but also the rest of the world, has been safe. Dismantling an institution like this worries me. Aside from many mistakes, I believe the U.S. [with NATO] has also done many extraordinary things that have stood the test of time.”

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