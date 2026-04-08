George Clooney Smears President Trump as a ‘War Criminal’

Left-wing actor George Clooney is calling President Donald Trump a war criminal after Trump insisted he intended to erase away the oppressive Iranian Mullah’s “whole civilization.”

The actor, who abandoned the U.S.A. to take up residence in Italy, ripped Trump for his social media post warning the oppressive, terror-exporting, Iranian regime that he intended to utterly destroy them.

Trump took to his Truth Social account on Monday, April 7, to warn the Mullahs, writing, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

The bellicose, left-wing actor did not appreciate the president’s words.

“Some say Donald Trump is fine. But if anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that’s a war crime,” Clooney said two days later, according to Variety.

“You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it,” he exclaimed.

Clooney also said he worried that Trump would pull the U.S.A. out of the perennially useless North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“I’m worried about NATO,” he kvetched. “It has ensured that Europe, but also the rest of the world, has been safe. Dismantling an institution like this worries me. Aside from many mistakes, I believe the U.S. [with NATO] has also done many extraordinary things that have stood the test of time.”

Clooney’s criticism of Trump should be taken with a grain of salt. He loudly campaigned against Trump and supported Joe Biden before turning on Biden to back his undemocratically chosen replacement, Kamala Harris.

In the end, despite Clooney’s wringing of hands and name calling, the president called a truce with Iran overnight into Wednesday morning causing stock prices to soar and oil prices to fall. And he finished his punitive actions against Iran precisely within the six-week time frame he predicted at the start.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston