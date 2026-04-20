Watch: Bill Maher Admits He Always Thought Eric Swalwell was a ‘F**king Creep’

HBO late-night host Bill Maher admitted that he always thought former California Rep. Eric Swalwell (D) was a “fucking creep” following the sexual assault allegations being lodged against him.

Maher, who previously had Swalwell as a guest on his show, even went as far to say that he “never liked” Swalwell.

“I’ve always thought this guy was a fucking creep,” Maher said. “I never liked him, and yet so many Democrats stood by him.”

Swalwell appeared on Maher’s HBO show on his 38th birthday, while running for president in November 2018.

Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress in the U.S. House last week following a wave of sexual assault accusations that upended his bid for California governor.

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make,” Swalwell said.

Swalwell further denounced efforts to expel him from Congress “without due process,” adding that he will work with his staff over the next few days to manage a transition.

“I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties,” he continued.

“Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress. I will work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able, in my absence, to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district,” he concluded.

Both CNN and the Chronicle reported that a former staffer accused Swalwell of sexual assault, saying the two had sexual relations after a night of drinking, but that she did not have the mental capacity to consent. Three other women told CNN that Swalwell would send unprompted nude photos and graphic messages.