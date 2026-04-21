Video: CNN’s Jake Tapper Gifts Stephen Colbert Pocket Square He Plans to Troll Trump With at WHCD

CNN anchor Jake Tapper joined CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert for a segment Monday that started with some flirting — “Nice to see you again. You know I enjoy your work, but what I forget when I haven’t seen you in a while is how damn handsome you are… and dapper,” Colbert said — and segued quickly to bashing President Donald Trump.

“I like the pocket square,” Colbert said to Tapper, who then pulled out the political pocket square in what looked like a completely organic bit that wasn’t staged in the slightest.

“This is a special freedom of the press and freedom of speech pocket square. Saturday night’s the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and there are a bunch of us that are going to be wearing these,” Tapper told Colbert, who feigned ignorance. “These are from the Reporters Committee for the Free Press because there may be some guests there that are unfamiliar.”

President Trump spent the first five years as president, his first term and last year, boycotting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Until this year.

“The White House Correspondents Association has asked me, very nicely, to be the Honoree at this year’s Dinner,” the president said last month on his Truth Social account. “In honor of our Nation’s 250th Birthday, and the fact that these ‘Correspondents’ now admit that I am truly one of the Greatest Presidents in the History of our Country, the G.O.A.T., according to many, it will be my Honor to accept their invitation.”

Trump, and his administration, have relentlessly called out and taken action against bias media networks like Tapper’s CNN and Colbert’s CBS.

Last month, the FCC moved to enforce the equal opportunities rule that requires broadcasters such as CBS to provide equal time to political candidates. Colbert falsely claimed the administration was censoring his show over Colbert and his producers’ decision to only interview one of the three Texas Democrat Senate candidates, James Talarico.