Louisiana: Illegal Alien Pleads Guilty to Incest After 12-Year-Old Girl Delivers His Child

An illegal alien has pleaded guilty to incest after a 12-year-old girl, left in his care, delivered his child in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Jose Lopez-Montoya, a 41-year-old illegal alien with an active Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer, pleaded guilty this week to aggravated crimes against nature by incest.

In July 2024, a 12-year-old girl was admitted to a Lake Charles hospital, where she gave birth. Police launched an investigation, finding out that Lopez-Montoya had been declared the girl’s guardian and had repeatedly raped her over two years.

Lopez-Montoya admitted to investigators that he had sex with the girl and that he believed the child was his.

“This was a very unfortunate situation,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Stitch Guillory said at the time. “He was responsible for her well-being, and her mom and dad were not around, so this is a really disappointing situation. He’s a pretty sick individual.”

Lopez-Montoya now faces 25 to 99 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 28.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.