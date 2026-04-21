A 21-year-old Chinese national has been accused of photographing sensitive military aircraft in Nebraska without authorization.

The accused, Tianrui Liang, allegedly took the photos near Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska and was also planning to target an installation in Oklahoma, Fox News reported Monday, citing court documents filed in the Eastern District of New York.

The young Chinese man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York on April 7 as he was about to board an international flight.

“The law prohibits photographing military installations without approval from a base commander. Prosecutors say there is ‘probable cause to believe’ Liang photographed aircraft at Offutt Air Force Base without that approval,” the Fox article reads, noting the base is “home to U.S. Strategic Air Command — one of the Pentagon’s most sensitive installations.”

Liang was allegedly seen with a camera featuring a telescopic lens near the base, and he reportedly admitted to photographing aircraft.

Liang is an aeronautical engineering student in Scotland, per the Aviationist.

The website said:

Liang used information gathered from planespotting websites to learn where to position himself to get the best views and photographic opportunities at the bases. These websites are also commonly used by enthusiasts to understand where you are allowed to spot without getting into trouble either with authorities or private landowners, though it is not clear exactly where Liang chose to spot from.

The Glasgow University student had traveled through Canada before entering the United States, and investigators believe he was on his way to Oklahoma to take pictures of aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base.

According to KETV, Liang had a valid visa and met a friend before driving into the United States from Canada. The outlet noted Liang told officials he knew it was illegal to take photos of the planes.

“The student was released on bail after appearing in court on Apr. 8, after surrendering his passport, as the judge overseeing the case overruled the U.S. Government’s request for detention until trial,” the Aviationist article stated. “However, a new court order on Apr. 9 saw Liang, considered a ‘flight risk’, taken back into custody where he presumably remains.”

The recent Fox report said Liang was not accused of acting on behalf of a foreign government.

In 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) charged two Chinese nationals with acting as agents for the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

“According to the department, the two charged — Yuance Chen, a Chinese national, and Liren ‘Ryan’ Lai, a legal permanent resident — were allegedly tasked with collecting intelligence related to U.S. Navy service members and military bases,” Breitbart News noted. “Both are accused of working with MSS, which ‘handles civilian intelligence collection for the PRC,’ per the DOJ.”