Nolte: Man Accused of Rubbing Genitals on Woman’s Face in Whole Foods

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged after security video allegedly showed him rubbing his genitals on an unsuspecting woman’s face.

Police say that on March 23, 28-year-old Jared Paul Estrada approached a woman in a Southern California Whole Foods and sexually assaulted her.

The unnamed victim had crouched down to examine a product when Estrada allegedly approached her, dropped his pants, leaned in, and pressed his penis into her ear.

It took a few weeks to find Estrada. The authorities used the security footage to release his photo, and a member of the public turned him in. According to the New York Post:

Officers collared Estrada in Huntington Beach without incident, said Sgt. Juan Murrales of the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station, which is investigating the case. Estrada is being held on charges of indecent exposure and sexual battery, Murrales said. “Through an extensive investigation, the detective bureau, along with the station special team, was able to track down the suspect related to that caper today in Huntington Beach,” said Murrales.

He added that “With the public’s help, we were able to identify the suspect.”

Estrada has been charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure.

Assuming they got the right guy, let’s hope the book gets thrown at him, not only for this reprehensible crime, but one can only wonder where “Rubbing Your Exposed Penis On The Face Of An Unsuspecting Woman In A Grocery Store” falls on the list of “Top 3 Signs You Might Become A Serial Killer.”

Regardless, this is why the internet can be a wonderful thing. In the past, all you had was local media. Now the whole world can get a look at the suspect, use their smarts to find him online, and identify him that way.

You have to wonder about someone who has stopped controlling his sexual impulses to the point where he 1) does something like this, and 2) appears to believe he can get away with it.

I’d be interested to know if the suspect has a previous record. In general, people don’t just do something like this out of the blue. It’s something they work up to.

Now, if they don’t have the right guy, all I can say is, Situational Awareness, ladies.