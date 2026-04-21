Maddow: ‘Need to Go to the Mullahs in Iran’ to See if Trump’s ‘Just Huffing’

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” host Rachel Maddow said that “we need to go to the mullahs in Iran to find out whether or not the president is just huffing or whether or not some of these words are supposed to have something to do with something that’s happened in the real world” with the war in Iran.

Maddow said, “It’s like the reporting on what the White House, generally, the administration, generally, but, specifically, what the president has to say about the war, it’s like if you were, like, reporting really intently on when your dog barked, what words it sounded like, you know what I mean? Like, you can discern stuff, you can pull some words out of there, you can talk about what those words might mean, but there’s no reason to believe that they have any connection to what’s true in the world. It’s simply just like sound monitoring at this point.”

She continued, “And when he said that he and Iran had a deal about their nuclear material, and Iran was like, we did what now? And then he announced, like, we’re going to have peace talks in Pakistan. And Iran was like, with who? The fact that we need to go to the mullahs in Iran to find out whether or not the president is just huffing or whether or not some of these words are supposed to have something to do with something that’s happened in the real world, it’s dangerous enough in the normal course of government. But when it comes to a live war, it’s just ridiculous.”

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