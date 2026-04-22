Video: Grammy-Winning Country Star Shane McAnally Sparks Outrage over His Reaction When Surrogate Baby Boy Asks for ‘Mama’

Grammy-winning country star Shane McAnally sparked outrage over his reaction when his surrogate baby boy asks for “mama.”

“Who do you want? Dada or pop?” the gay country singer is seen asking her infant son, to which the child replies, “Mama.”

Watch Below:

“No mama,” McAnally responds — prompting the man filming the video to burst out laughing — before asking, “Do you want dada or pop?” to which the child again replies, “Mama.”

“No way, Jose! There is no mama,” the country star laughs — as the child cries — adding, “So sorry. You have dada or pop. No mama.”

The video — which was overlayed with the text: “baby has 2 dads… chose neither” — went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

“Horrible, this should not be allowed. Poor kid has no chance,” one X user declared.

“THIS IS HEARTBREAKING,” another exclaimed.

“This is sickening. Beyond words,” a third echoed.

“Where is this child’s mother? Why do these dudes have this woman’s child?” another asked.

“Gay men should be able to live with their decision of not having children since they don’t want women. They shouldn’t be allowed to have kids through natural or surrogacy,” another said, adding, “Anybody enabling this behavior should be held in a psychiatric facility.”

“Fucking hell. Return that baby to its mom immediately,” another X user demanded.

“This is child abuse,” another proclaimed. “Surrogacy and adoption by same sex ‘couples’ is a violation of the human rights of the child.”

“This is abusive. Sick even,” another X user echoed.

“I don’t know how some women have the heart to relinquish and sell their own flesh & blood,” another lamented.

In another video posted to social media, McAnally and his husband Michael Baum can be seen and heard laughing after a woman off-camera asks them — in front of their surrogate children — which of the gay men are “hornier.”

Watch Below:

McAnally has since set his Instagram account to private.

The country singer shares three children — conceived through surrogacy — with his husband, according to a report by Out.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.