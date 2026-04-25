‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to Host Virtual Fundraiser for Jon Ossoff

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the hit musical Hamilton, will be hosting a virtual fundraiser for Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) ahead of his reelection campaign.

The virtual fundraiser will be held on May 7 and will also feature special performances by Sara Bareilles, Betty Buckley, Rosanne Cash, and Alan Menken, per an invite. Jason Alexander will also make an appearance and transvestite Congressman Sarah McBride (D-DE).

“Contributions to the event start at $25 per person. Producers of the event are James Lapine, Victor Sloan and Brian Kathenes,” noted Deadline.

“Ossoff is in one of the most competitive Senate races of the cycle. Three Republicans are seeking to challenge Ossoff in the general election, including Derek Dooley, Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) and Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA). The primary is May 19. Cook Political Report has rated the race ‘lean D,'” it added.

Miranda has been a reliable backer of left-wing causes. In the 2024 election cycle, he co-headlined a $25,000-per-person fundraiser for then-Vice President Kamala Harris. He canceled performances of Hamilton at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., claiming that President Trump had “politicized” the art institution. This summer, Miranda reportedly plans to mark the 10-year anniversary of Hamilton with a fundraiser expected to bring millions of dollars to pro-illegal immigration organizations.