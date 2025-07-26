Lin-Manuel Miranda to Turn 10th Anniversary of ‘Hamilton’ Play into an Illegal Immigration Fundraiser

Songwriter and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda reportedly plans to turn the 10th anniversary of the Broadway play Hamilton into an invite-only fundraising event for illegal immigration services.

The August 6 performance of Hamilton at the Broadway theater Richard Rodgers in New York City will serve as a fundraiser for a coalition of nonprofit organizations providing services for illegal migrants, according to multiple reports.

The coalition, called “We Get the Job Done,” is expected to raise around $3 million and includes the organizations, the Hispanic Federation, National Immigration Law Center, Haitian Bridge Alliance, and Tahirih Justice Center, among others.

While these organizations speak of “standing up” for “immigrants,” they appear to exclude one important word: illegal.

On the Hispanic Federation’s website, for example, the organization rails against what it calls “myriad assaults on civil rights unleashed by the Trump Administration,” falsely claiming that these so-called “assaults” involve an “attack on immigrants.”

The National Immigration Law Center, meanwhile, says its mission is “to advance and defend the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their loved ones” — but fails to mention its work largely involves assisting those who are illegal, whom the organization instead refers to as “undocumented.”

Miranda told the Associated Press that he feels using the Broadway performance in this manner is a fitting tribute to Alexander Hamilton, suggesting the Founding Father would sympathize with the initiative simply because he was not born in America.

“He did not grow up here. He didn’t come from England. He came from the Caribbean, escaping harsh circumstances. And he really helped shape this country,” Miranda said of Hamilton, whom he portrays in the Broadway play.

While the actor recognizes that Hamilton would not have considered himself an immigrant — as he is a Founding Father who arrived on American soil before the United States existed — Miranda nonetheless insisted, “His narrative in our country kind of mirrors that of an immigrant story.”

Notably, Miranda — like so many other left-wing activists offended over President Donald Trump enacting the agenda he campaigned and won on — brazenly conflates legal immigration with illegal migrants by omitting pertinent details.

“One of America’s greatest exports — at least for me growing up — was the immigration narrative,” he said, again failing to make the distinction. “So many people I know came to this country from somewhere else seeking a better life and then helped make this country better by being here.”

“And I believe that’s one of the greatest promises, one of greatest things about the American experiment, and I’ll continue to fight for that and support organizations that are helping that cause,” he added, further conflating legal and illegal migrants.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.