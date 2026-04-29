‘Dumb as a Bag of Hammers’: Kathy Hochul Falsely Thinks New York Is Getting the World Cup

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about New York.

Marlow said, “This is why Mamdani sees her and thinks that she’s dumb as a bag of hammers. So that’s how he feels and that’s why he’s going to continue his push to his Communist experiment.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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