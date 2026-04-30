Schiff: Blanche ‘May Be Worse’ than Bondi Because He’s ‘More Competent’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) argued that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche “may be worse” than Pam Bondi in the sense that “He’s far more competent than Pam Bondi. He puts a better public spin on things than Pam Bondi. So, in that sense, he is, perhaps, more dangerous.”

Host Chris Hayes asked, “Do you think it’s fair to say that the Department of Justice has actually gotten worse since Pam Bondi’s exit?”

Schiff answered, “Well, I guess, by some measures, yes. These cases are just absurd. And so, they failed under Bondi to get a conviction or even get a trial against James Comey. Now, they’re bringing even weaker cases forward. So, that’s a step in the wrong direction. And, in that respect, it is worse. Will it be worse in terms of the handling of the Epstein files? Really, too early to tell. Todd Blanche was really every bit as bad as Pam Bondi. Was he worse? I’m not sure. He may be worse in this respect: He’s far more competent than Pam Bondi. He puts a better public spin on things than Pam Bondi. So, in that sense, he is, perhaps, more dangerous. And, for that reason, maybe Trump will prefer him.”

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