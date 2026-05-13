George Floyd Family Rages at Kevin Hart, Tony Hinchcliffe over Netflix Roast Jokes

The family of George Floyd slammed comedians Tony Hinchcliffe and Kevin Hart over a joke told during Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart, which steamed live on Sunday.

“The black community is so proud of you,” Hinchcliffe told Hart during the roast, adding, “Right now, George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.”

Floyd’s family and friends reacted through Travis Cains, a spokesman for The Gianna and George Floyd Foundation, telling TMZ that Hart condoning Hinchcliffe’s remark is “sad for the culture.”

They also slammed Hart for allegedly giving the comedian the green light to make a joke about Floyd, which they did not find funny at all.

Floyd’s family and friends feel that Hart should have instructed the comedian to refrain from commenting on that topic, and also reportedly noted that they are baffled and disgusted by Hinchcliffe’s apparent obsession with telling jokes about George Floyd.

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Notably, during Netflix’s 2024 roast, The Roast of Tom Brady, Hinchcliffe quipped that NFL football player Rob Gronkowski “looked like the final boss in George Floyd the video game.”

Floyd’s family and friends told TMZ through their spokesperson that they believe Hinchcliffe is a “racist comedian,” adding that they wonder how Hart would feel about these jokes if “one of his friends” had died, instead.

“We are trying to rebuild things for our community and make things better in our community. Let’s try to be a little bit more positive — and not sit up there doing colon inspections by white comedians,” the Gianna and George Floyd Foundation told TMZ.

Elsewhere during Sunday’s The Roast of Kevin Hart, Hinchcliffe joked that Hart “lost his gig hosting the Academy Awards because of some homophobic tweets, but you’d be homophobic, too, if you were eye-level with everyone’s cock.”

“He got into a fist fight on a private plane, proof that no m atter how much money black people have, they’re still just going to act like niiiinjas,” the comedian added.

Hart responded to Netflix roast in a video posted to his Instagram account on Monday, declaring, “That, my friend, is what the fuck a roast is supposed to be,” adding, “No emotions, no fucking feelings,” just “hard-hitting jokes.”

“You go hard or you go home,” he continued. “Shout out to every comedian that came on that stage, because they all understood the assignment” — including Hinchcliffe.

“Relentless as he [Hinchcliffe] always is, but funny,” Hart added, “You can’t have emotions, you gotta understand what the fucking assignment is, man. Everybody came out there and did their fucking thing.”

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