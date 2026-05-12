Comey: Trump Is Not OK, He Seems ‘Nuts’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” former FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump seemed “nuts.”

Comey said, “The guy is not OK, our president. And for some reason, I’m burrowed into his head. He’s tweeting about me when I’m sound asleep, or truthing about me, I don’t understand it and can’t explain it.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “You know, he posted a lot overnight, as I just mentioned, you know, bringing up things about Obama. That’s one of the things I assume you’re mentioning when you say you don’t know what the possible future indictments could be. A lot of debunked conspiracy theories about the election, Hillary Clinton, the 2020 election. You used to brief him. I mean, in 2016, in the run up to the election, and in 2017. Do you think he’s the same person as he was when you used to sit in the Oval Office with him?”

Comey said, “He doesn’t seem OK to me. And I know that sounds like a political shot. It seems like there’s something wrong with the man. There was always something wrong with the man in that he lacks a moral center. But this seems off, this middle-of-the-night obsessive Truth after– not an actual truth, but a re-Truthing, re-Truthing on his platform, seems crazy to me.”

Collins said, “So you seem to think it’s different.”

Comey said, “Yeah. He seems different in a bad way. Not different in you redid your hair. I mean, different in, you seem nuts, buddy.”

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