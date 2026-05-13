EXCLUSIVE: Two Mexican Fugitives Arrested in Bi-National Sting by San Diego Border Patrol Agents

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has confirmed to Breitbart Texas that two fugitives from Mexico have been arrested recently as a result of intense international collaboration with authorities in Mexico. In two separate sting operations, Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector nabbed the pair of fugitives who were wanted in Mexico for serious criminal offenses, including kidnapping, extortion, and homicide.

According to CBP, the arrests are a testament to robust international collaboration between law enforcement agencies in Mexico and the U.S. Border Patrol agents operating in the San Diego area. The pair of arrests of foreign fugitives occurred in late April and early May. Both individuals, who remain unnamed by CBP, were residing illegally in the United States at the time of their arrests.

The first apprehension occurred on April 29 in El Cajon, California, when U.S. Border Patrol agents, acting on information received from foreign law enforcement partners, located and arrested an illegal alien wanted in Mexico for kidnapping and extortion. According to CBP, the wanted fugitive is a former Mexican law enforcement officer and was arrested without incident.

The man remains in custody pending a removal hearing. Upon conclusion of his hearing, the fugitive will be transferred to Mexico’s Fiscalia General de la República (FGR). The FGR, Mexico’s top law enforcement agency, is responsible for investigating and prosecuting federal crimes.

The second bi-national fugitive sting operation occurred just days later, on May 5, when Border Patrol agents arrested a second man in San Diego. Acting on an Interpol Red Notice, agents tracked down an illegal alien with a revoked visa who was wanted in Mexico for homicide. An Interpol Red Notice is a worldwide request to law enforcement to arrest, extradite, or otherwise take legal action against a fugitive wanted internationally for serious crimes.

The investigation into the Interpol Red Notice led agents to a residence in San Diego, where they conducted surveillance that resulted in the identification and arrest of the fugitive without incident. The second fugitive was swiftly removed from the United States and returned through a San Diego port of entry to officers of Mexico’s FGR to face prosecution for the crime named in the outstanding warrant.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol Chief Justin M. De La Torre commented on the efforts of the agents who conducted the operations, saying, “These arrests send a clear and unequivocal message — our borders are not a sanctuary for those fleeing justice; and we will relentlessly pursue individuals who seek to evade accountability for serious crimes.”

De La Torre highlighted the importance of bi-national law enforcement cooperation, adding, “The exceptional work of our dedicated agents, coupled with vital international partnerships, ensures that dangerous fugitives are brought to justice, safeguarding our communities and upholding the rule of law. We are proud of these efforts and remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the public.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.