In a classic case of the left eating their own, actress Yvette Nicole Brown blasted Susan Sarandon on social media — despite the Thelma & Louise star’s cancelation for her antisemitic rant in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 — because Brown believes that Sarandon is “partly responsible” for Hillary Clinton losing to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

“I have zero tears for this horrible woman,” Brown wrote on social media this Sunday, adding, “She is partly responsible for where we are as a country and the global embarrassment we’ve become.”

“Because she and her fellow Bernie Bros and Gals made it their mission to ensure that Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in 2016,” Brown explained. “She’s never taken responsibility for her part in our demise.”

The Community actress concluded her post by declaring, “I hope life continues to be as hard for her as she’s helped make it for the marginalized people hurt the most by her privileged, chaotic shenanigans.”

Brown was responding to another Threads user who shared a video of Sarandon talking about what she has been up to since being dropped by her Hollywood agency after she went on an anti-Jewish tirade.

“I was fired by my agency, specifically for marching and speaking out about Gaza — for asking for a ceasefire — and it became impossible for me to even be on television,” the Stepmom star claimed.

Notably, the United Talent Agency dumped Sarandon in 2023, in the wake of her shocking rant in which she claimed Jews facing antisemitism in the United States are “getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America.”

“I couldn’t do any major film, anything connected with, you know, Hollywood,” Sarandon continued, adding, “I found agents, ultimately, in England and in Italy. And I have worked there — I just did a film in Italy, and I did a play at the Old Vic for a number of months.”

“But I know that this Italian director that just hired me — he was told not to hire me — so that’s still recently. He didn’t listen, but they had that conversation,” the 79-year-old actress elaborated.

Sarandon went on to say, “Right now I kind of specialize in tiny films with directors who have never directed, or independent films, and films that are in Europe. So that’s the main reason I haven’t been working as much.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.