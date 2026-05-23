Actress Vivica A. Fox: I Trust Career Politicians over Reality Stars Like Spencer Pratt

Actress and film producer Vivica A. Fox bizarrely stated that a “good politician” is someone who “makes a career” out of it, before declaring that reality TV stars have no business in politics.

This Wednesday, Fox was approached in New York City by a TMZ reporter, who said, “L.A. is a lot like New York: homelessness, all kinds of stuff.” She replied, “Well, we see where we’re at when the stars get us, right?”

Watch Below:

Watch full video on TMZ

“It’s why our economy is in trouble right now,” the Independence Day actress continued, taking a jab at President Donald Trump.

Fox then swiped at former reality TV star Spencer Pratt, who has recently gained ground in his campaign to unseat incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D).

“So, y’all be careful with trusting the reality stars in political arenas,” she said, before oddly going on to imply that she only trusts those who “make a career” out being a politician.

“Good politicians, there’s a reason why they’re good politicians, because they make a career out of being a politician,” Fox added. “They don’t just jump in it and say, ‘Let me do it!'”

Earlier this year, Pratt announced his run for Mayor of Los Angeles while speaking at the “They Let Us Burn” rally in Pacific Palisades on the one-year anniversary of the destructive fire.

Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, who was also his co-star on The Hills, became outspoken critics of both Mayor Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) after losing their home to the wildfires last year.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.