Video of Russell Crowe Calming Crazed Crowd of Excited Fans Awaiting Autographs Goes Viral

Russell Crowe has his limits and his rules. The New Zealand-born actor aired them Sunday with crazed fans in Paris as they strove to get his attention – and autograph.

In a clip circulating online the Gladiator star, 62, emerged from his hotel only to find a group of giddy, excited fans ready to confront him.

A stern warning was then issued before the Academy Award-winner agreed to sign autographs.

“Are you listening?” he began, peering through his rose-coloured aviator sunglasses before the silenced crowd delivered their full attention.

“Stay where you are. Don’t f**king push in on me and I’ll come to you.”

A further warning followed: if things get out of hand, they’ve lost him.

“Give everybody space and as soon as somebody’s a d*ck, I’m going. You got me? Clear?”

Crowe can then be seen signing portraits of many of his old films, including Gladiator.

One fan pleads with Crowe to sign the picture “Maximus”, his character in the 2000 Ridley Scott epic, only to be told “no”, before Crowe walks off.

He had a plane to catch, after all.

Some critics claimed the actor was being rude and abrupt.

He was having none of it, going onto his social media account on X to state his position:

Crowe has been in Paris with his 42-year-old girlfriend, Britney Theriot, and they attended the opening day of the French Open tennis championships on Sunday.