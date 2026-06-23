Country Star Ella Langley Delivers Powerful Message About Her Relationship With Jesus at Chicago Concert

Rising country Star Ella Langley took the stage in Chicago to sing her growing number of hit songs, but she also took time to deliver a powerful message of Christian faith to her audience.

Langley was in the Windy City as the opening act for country star Morgan Wallen on Saturday at Chicago’s huge Soldier Field, and along with singing her latest hit, Speaking Terms, a song about her journey back to Christ, she also told the crowd about her renewed faith, music site Whiskey Riff reported.

“I’ve watched this song get pitched around [Nashville], I’ve watched so many other artists have this song, how would you feel if I had it on the record? Because it feels like exactly where I am in my life. You know, it feels like my relationship with Christ has changed over the last 365 days, a little more than that,” she told the audience.

“I went every show of my life without even mentioning His name, to not being able to shut up about it,” she said of her rededication to religion.

“I’ve done things in my life that makes me feel not worthy of this song. But I’ll tell one thing, who makes me feel worthy is Him. I’m always worthy. He’s gonna meet me where I’m at, no matter where I’m at,” she continued.

“And that’s why I thought this song was important to put on the record, because I want you to feel that way. I want you to know that, no matter where you are in your life, there’s somebody that’s listening to you, you’re always talking to Him, you just don’t know it,” Langley explained.

In the song she sings that when she was a little girl, her faith was a given, but that as she got older, cynicism began to creep into her life, and she pointed out how easy it is to lose faith because “the world will break you down, break your heart and shake your faith.”

The song goes on to note how many use prayer as an exercise in selfish wants and needs and is often a “one way conversation” with God. But asks the Lord for a sign, “I’m waiting on a whisper, just something to confirm that you and me are still on speaking terms,” the song lyrics say.

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