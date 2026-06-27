Joy Behar Declares She Is Embarrassed to Be American: ‘We All Should Be’

Joy Behar doubled down on her declaration that she is embarrassed to be an American. “We all should be,” the The View co-host asserted.

During a recent episode of ABC’s The View, Behar played a clip of Larry David calling last week’s UFC White House event “a travesty” and adding that he is “embarrassed to be an American” — to which the co-host reacted by saying that she agrees with the comedian.

Watch Below:

“If you listen to Trump — we used to have friends around the world, now we don’t have them anymore,” Behar said.

Co-host Ana Navarro then chimed in, saying, “There’s some people that are going to take issue with Larry David saying something like that, but there’s so many countries where if you said something like that about being embarrassed by that country, you would end up dead.”

“Places like Iran, places like Cuba, places like North Korea, places like Nicaragua, where I fled,” Navarro — who ironically called President Donald Trump a “fascist” less than a year ago — amusingly added.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Behar doubled down on saying she is embarrassed to be an American.

“I’m embarrassed for this country, the way he’s been treating immigrants,” Behar said, before recycling a tired, old left-wing talking point, adding, “He’s been separating kids from their families.”

Watch Below:

“I mean, my family came over here, like, 100 years ago,” Behar continued, before going on a convoluted rant about Italian-Americans.

“The Italians came here, you know, Italian-Americans are some of the most patriotic people in the country, and one of the reasons is because they came from poverty in southern Italy, and came here, and they were like, ‘America, God bless America,’ you know?” she said, mimicking Italian immigrants by putting on a fake accent.

“And now, he treats immigrants the way he treats them,” Behar bizarrely added.

“And of course Larry is embarrassed to be an American,” the The View co-host asserted, before declaring, “In that way, we should all be.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, for her part, commented that she is “very, very proud to be an American,” adding that she has been “taking in the 250th anniversary celebration mostly by enjoying the World Cup.”

“I don’t know a thing about soccer of football, but watching — good-looking players — but people coming from all over the world and discover things about America is giving me absolute life,” Griffin added.