Brits Visiting U.S. for First Time for World Cup Apologize to Americans: ‘We Owe America a Huge Apology’

Brits visiting the United States for the first time for the 2026 World Cup are apologizing to Americans on social media. “We owe America a huge apology,” one fan from England said.

Foreign World Cup fans have been traveling to various towns across the country this month to watch games, allowing them to get a glimpse of life in the United States, and some have taken to social media to admit they have been pleasantly surprised.

“We owe America a huge apology, because America is nothing like the media tells us. Everyone is so friendly, everyone is so accommodating, and I’ve honestly had the best time,” Oliver Henry, a World Cup fan from England, said in a recent TikTok post.

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“I fly home Sunday, and the English have a song where we say, ‘Please don’t take me home. I just don’t want to go to work. Let me stay here and drink all your beer.’ And I’ve never resonated with that song more than in America,” Henry added.

“The people of Texas have been the friendliest and most accommodating people I have ever met,” the World Cup fan elaborated in the caption of his post, adding, “We have had the best time for the entire trip. Part of my heart will forever stay in Texas.”

Henry went on to explain, “I came to Dallas to watch England play Croatia in the World Cup at AT&T Stadium, and the trip exceeded every expectation.”

“From the moment I arrived, Texans welcomed us with warmth and kindness,” he continued. “Stadium staff and local fans alike made the match-day experience smooth and enjoyable.”

“The scale and energy at AT&T Stadium were incredible, but what stood out most was how approachable and helpful everyone was, turning a big international event into a personal, memorable experience,” the World Cup fan added.

Henry also recalled having “friendly conversations with locals” and receiving “tips on where to go,” and that “shared enthusiasm for the game made our stay feel more like visiting friends than sightseeing.”

“America, you deserve and are owed an apology,” Josh — a Brit who is living in the U.S. — said, echoing Henry’s sentiments. “And I’m going to say sorry on behalf of all the countries outside America and their media, and the narrative they paint about America.”

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“Hundreds of thousands of fans for the World Cup are now seeing America through their own eyes, realizing the narrative they’ve been fed is false. And they’re now realizing America is not the place that they thought it was.”

“America is rich in culture, scenery, the people are amazing. And the media in the countries outside of America paint this weird narrative that it’s a place that you shouldn’t go, but now, the tides are changing.”

“We’ve all seen the videos of the Europeans experiencing America for what it truly is, and it’s amazing.”

Josh added that when he first landed in America years ago, “I came with an open mind, I saw it through my own eyes, and it’s exactly what is happening right now with all the traveling fans for the World Cup and the foreigners, they are seeing America through their own eyes, and they’re realizing how amazing it actually is.”

“Whoever said America doesn’t have any history or any good architecture, they’re wrong,” a third Brit declared in another TikTok post.

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The Englishman, who visited Pasadena City Hall in California, was in awe of its beauty, adding, “I kind of feel like I’m in Italy right now — this looks like something out of Rome.”

“Americans, I need to apologize to you,” another British TikToker, Skylar Skye, announced. “Before I came to this country, I believed everything negative I saw in the news.”

“I saw things about how everyone was rude, how everyone tried to rip you off, and how people just genuinely don’t get on,” she continued. “I have now been here over two weeks, and I can confirm that is not the truth.”

Skye added, “Everyone has been so friendly to me. Everyone wants to talk to me. Everyone’s been giving me advice about my trip, and just genuinely being so, so helpful.”

“American hospitality is definitely a real thing, guys, and I’m all here for it,” the TikToker concluded in her post.

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“We owe the USA an apology,” another Brit echoed on TikTok, adding, “And when I say ‘we,’ I mean the entire world.”

“And that apology is needed, purely because of how much judgement the world has thrown onto the U.S. over the last few years,” he added. “The American people are probably the most genuine, welcoming, and humble people that I’ve ever met in my life.”

The World Cup fan then advised his fellow Brits: “If you get the chance, go to the U.S. and travel and see it for yourself. I promise you, you won’t regret it.”

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As Breitbart News reported, Europeans visiting the U.S. for the World Cup are taking to social media to share that they have fallen in love with small-town America, and with various establishments, including Buc-ee’s and Target.

They are also blown away by America’s large portion sizes and unlimited soda refills.

One soccer fan in particular — a German known as “Freddy” on X — has been going viral with virtually every post as he meticulously documents his six-week World Cup road trip across the U.S. since his arrival earlier this month.

Delighted Americans, thrilled to see Freddy enjoying his time in the United States, are now flooding the comment sections of his posts with recommendations for their favorite local spots whenever his route takes him near their towns.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.