‘Lost’ Producer Announces Exodus from Los Angeles Over ‘Filthy Air, High Cost of Living, Earthquakes, Fires’

Javier “Javi” Grillo-Marxuach, an Emmy-winning producer known for Lost and The Witcher, revealed that he will be leaving the city of Los Angeles after 33 years due to the city’s high costs and poor management.

In an article for The Ankler earlier this month, Grillo-Marxuach said that the entertainment industry had become what he described as a “circus” culture while reflecting upon how ingrained the idea has become that one has to live within Los Angeles to have a thriving career in the industry.

“The show must go on’ is the rallying cry of all of us circus folk. The problem is that it’s a lie. What it really means is ‘the show will go on with or without you,'” he wrote.

Grillo-Marxuach also reflected on city residents and their willingness to endure poor air quality, high prices, traffic congestions, earthquakes, and fires, comparing this mentality to Fremen’s reverence for Arrakis in Dune.

“We see our city the way the Fremen of Dune see their home planet: God created Los Angeles to train the faithful,” he said.

For years he feared that his career would die if he stayed in Los Angeles but now he feels that his will to create will die if he stays.

“For the past 33 years, I took it as gospel that if I ever left Los Angeles my career would die. I now know that if I stay, what will die is my will to create,” he declared.

Several notable celebrities have left Los Angeles for various reasons over the years, including Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell, Taylor Kitsch, Matthew McConaughey, Jonah Hill, Dean Cain, Kelly Clarkson, and Jessie Eisenberg.