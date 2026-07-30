Watch: — Democrat Rapper Uncle Luke Says Trump Is Right: ‘Democrats in My Congressional Race Are Cheating’

Rapper Uncle Luke, who is currently running for Congress in Florida, has claimed that Democrats have been cheating to win the race.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Uncle Luke said he agreed with President Donald Trump about Democrats cheating, saying he saw evidence of ballot harvesting in his district.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I hate to agree with Donald Trump, but on this one, I got to agree with him. These career politicians, Democrats, that I’ve always supported, in my congressional race, they are really cheating. One of the candidates, she has people knocking on seniors’ doors telling these seniors that they will take their ballot to the box, opening up the ballot, changing the vote, and dropping it in the box,” he said.

“They call them ballot harvesters. I never even knew this existed. I always say everything Trump says is a lie, he’s making excuses, but he’s right. These people do rig elections,” he added.

Uncle Luke provided no evidence of this, only saying he will find the footage and release it.

The rapper’s video comes after he said his opponent, Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz, is the “greatest Civil Rights threat today.”

“If we allow her to win, we will not win the general,” he said at last week’s NAACP candidate forum. “The world is watching Congressional District 20, and don’t you miss this opportunity.”