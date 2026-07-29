Rapper Uncle Luke Calls Dem Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz Running Against Black Dems ‘The Greatest Civil Rights Threat Today’

Rapper Uncle Luke Campbell is one of the many black voices ripping white Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz for running for re-election in Florida’s 20th District, a seat which critics say should be held by a black lawmaker.

Many Black Democrats are rising up to blast the long-serving Democrat for running in the 20th after her 23rd District seat was redrawn into the 25th District by the Florida legislature in 2022, and then redrawn again to the current 20th District.

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, a rapper and 20th District candidate, for instance, ripped into Wasserman Schultz and claimed she is betraying blacks. At last week’s NAACP candidate forum, Campbell called her latest attempt to maintain a seat in Congress “the greatest civil rights threat that’s facing us today.”

“If we allow her to win, we will not win the general,” Campbell warned. “The world is watching Congressional District 20, and don’t you miss this opportunity.”

Campbell was one of six candidates, all black, who attended the forum. Wasserman Schultz did not participate in the event.

For her part, Wasserman Schultz, who is Jewish, has been a long-serving Democrat from Florida and has served in Democrat leadership for decades. But she has also been redistricted several times. She first ran for the 20th District in 2004 and won the seat. From there she won again in 2012 when her district was redrawn as the 23rd and again in 2022 when it was redesigned the 25th District.

But she has once again been redrawn out of her seat, and instead of sticking with the 25th she is targeting the Democrat majority 20th District, a seat that has been held by a black lawmaker since 2013.

Corey Shearer, President of Broward County’s Black Democratic Caucus, has also criticized Wasserman Schultz for deciding to run in the 20th District.

“This is a historical seat for many of us,” Shearer insisted. “There’s no way, no how, that we want to give that legacy up. And so that’s what Debbie Wasserman Schultz is forcing upon us.”

“The Black community should be able to celebrate that, and our celebration is just ripped away by this move from Debbie Wasserman Schultz, somebody who we looked at as an ally, but it just seems like she was more familiar, and she’s using that familiarity to take an easy way out and look to take our seat,” Shearer continued.

Wasserman Schultz has also lost the support of black leaders such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, outgoing Rep. Frederica Wilson, and California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna.

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