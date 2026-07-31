Queer Fans of Disney Star Pedro Pascal Revolt Over Topless Yacht Photos with Rumored Boyfriend

Queer fans of Disney star Pedro Pascal were in a fury Thursday over news that the actor was photographed vacationing shirtless on a Yacht in Spanish Mallorca alongside male model Christian Hogue.

Pascal has been living it up in the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea this week having been seen cavorting with such celebs as Jason Bateman, Judd Apatow, Jessica Sklar, Jennifer Aniston, and Courtney Cox, according to TMZ.

But it is the Marvel superhero and Disney Star Wars star’s photos with model Hogue that got the far left in a froth.

Rumors have constantly swirled around Pascal’s sexual proclivities among gay circles. Gays have been claiming the actor, who has been an extremely outspoken supporter of the gay and transgender agenda, is clearly gay or perhaps bisexual. But he has never come out and set the record straight one way or the other.

Despite that, gay fans were disappointed to see him photographed with Hogue because the model is widely perceived as a “MAGA” supporter. And many gays have labeled the model a “felon,” despite that he has no such criminal record.

Hogue was arrested earlier this year on aggravated assault charges after he and another man got in a physical altercation at a Nashville, Tennessee, dog park. But that case is still in the courts and has not reached its final determination. Aggravated assault is a felony charge and if convicted with the maximum penalties, Hogue could be fined $10,000 and face three to fifteen years in prison. Hogue was booked and had a bond set at $3,000 in January when he was arrested.

The Reddit page PopCultureChat accused Hogue of being “MAGA” and gays and gay supporters claimed the model was seen on a podcast making racist Asian jokes.

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