Mamdani Outs His Own Celebrity Backers in Searchable Homeowner Tax List ‘For His Islamic Loving Comrades to Loot’

Many well-heeled New York City supporters of Mayor Zohran Mamdani were shocked this week to find their names and addresses outed in public in a list the mayor’s office prepared to target for a big tax grab.

The names of actors, philanthropists, businessmen, and members of high society, along with their home addresses appeared on the mayor’s pied-à-terre tax list, according to the New York Post.

Mamdani supporters on the list include far-left actress Cynthia Nixon, fashion icon Anna Wintour, Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky, Taylor Swift, self-help hustler Deepak Chopra, journalist Gay Talese, 60 Minutes writer Morley Safer, billionaire businessman and philanthropist Leonard Stern, real estate developers Morris Moinian and Bruce Ratner, and many others.

Even some city Democrats appeared on the list, even though it was supposed to only feature secondary properties.

District 6 Democrat Gale Brewer, who was on the list blasted Mamdani for listing her home, and said, “I’ve been living in [my place] 365 days a year since 1994. So, this whole list must be messed up.”

Republican Council Minority Leader David Carr also lashed out calling Mamdani that “realtor of the year” for the state of Texas.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio took a jab at those elite New Yorkers who may have voted for the communist mayor, telling to them to pay up and suffer the consequences of their actions.

Former L.A. candidate for mayor Spencer Pratt went even farther, insisting that moves like Mamdani’s are a prelude to violence.

“This is what commies do. They mark their enemies, call them “fascists”, and that’s the bat signal: they know their deranged commie street animals will Luigi them. They never have to explicitly call for violence…violence is just the inherent reflex of the commie. Message receive,” he sneered.

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