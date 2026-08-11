Roku Unveils Channel Dedicated to 24/7 Broadcast of AI Slop

Roku has unveiled a new channel dedicated to a 24/7 broadcast of creative AI slop, complete with AI-generated ads.

The new free Fairground AI comes available on channel 300 through The Roku Channel, per Cord Cutter News, offering content generated entirely by AI.

“The channel features a continuous stream of films, short series, and creative works produced through artificial intelligence tools, highlighting emerging talent in the growing field of AI cinema,” it noted.

“It provides a 24-hour rotation designed to introduce mainstream audiences to this new form of storytelling that blends traditional production values with generative technology,” it added.

While some online commentators welcomed the new addition, others were not as positive, per Futurism:

In one clip that gives an idea of the bottom-of-the-barrel slop that it’s force feeding viewers, we see an AI movie that’s apparently meant to be some sort of medieval drama, only with laggy physics that makes it look like it takes place on the Moon. If there is a plot, it’s masterfully hidden underneath the bizarre way it cuts to different scenes, not to mention dialog that’s delivered with the cadence and awkward pauses of a mid-2000s video game cutscene. No one blinks when they talk. There’s also classic cases of AI-mangled imagery. At point, some grunt manning the castle wall whips out a weapon that is an incomprehensible fusion of crossbow and rifle, and fires. When it does, the arrow — not a bolt — travels backward onto the bizarre chimera of a weapon. Our guess is that this was not an intentional homage to Christopher Nolan’s 2020 time travel clunker “Tenet.”

Colin Petrie-Norris Fairground, creator of the channel, hailed it as the first fully ad-supported streaming channel dedicated to AI content made by creators the company discovered on social media: Kelly Boesch, Kavan the Kid’s Phantom X Studio, filmmaker Ryan Phillips, Wonder Studios and Massive Studios.