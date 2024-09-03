Pro-Palestinian Protesters Return to Columbia: Vandalize Statue, Urge Boycott of Classes

Pro-Palestinian protesters returned to Columbia University on Tuesday for the start of classes — picketing, calling on students to boycott their classes, and even vandalizing the Alma Mater statue at the center of the New York campus.

The Associated Press reported:

Someone splattered red paint Tuesday on a statue in front of the Low Memorial Library. Outside the gates of the university, a small group of protesters marched on a picket line and urged arriving students and faculty to join them rather than go to class. “As long as Columbia continues to invest and to benefit from Israeli apartheid, the students will continue to resist,” Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student who represented campus protesters in negotiations with the university, told The Associated Press last week ahead of the start of classes. “Not only protests and encampments, the limit is the sky.”

The vandalism was celebrated by the national parent organization of Students for Justice in Palestine.

From today’s actionists at Columbia: “Divestment is not an incrementalist goal. True divestment necessitates nothing short of the total collapse of the university structure and American empire itself. It is not possible for imperial spoils to remain so heavily concentrated in… pic.twitter.com/bfGAYGVoGN — National Students for Justice in Palestine (@NationalSJP) September 3, 2024

House Republicans, who have led inquiries into antisemitism on college campuses, commented on the renewal of Columbia’s protests.

Last week, a Columbia task force on antisemitism found that the university had failed to stop antisemitism on campus.

Columbia president Minouche Shafik resigned last month after failing to contain last semester’s protests, which ended with the violent takeover of a university building by anti-Israel rioters.

