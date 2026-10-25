Watch: Viral Videos Reveal Sydney Sweeney’s Passion for Fixing Classic Cars

Viral videos on Sydney Sweeney’s alternative account have revealed the actress has a passion for restoring classic cars.

Sweeney runs a TikTok account called Syd’s Garage — which boasts 2 million followers — where she shows her fans videos of herself “working on my vintage dream car.”

“Finished the rear suspension!” the Euphoria star exclaimed in the caption of one video — now with over 5 million views — featuring the actress clad in a pair of blue overalls, fixing an old vehicle.

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Another video with more than 8 million views shows Sweeney “checking out and replacing the breaks” on her vintage Mustang.

“Welcome back to Syd’s garage,” the White Lotus actress says in a third video that raked in nearly 9 million views. “Today, I’m going to show you a step by step process of how to check your tire pressure and fill your tires.”

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During the Chinese coronavirus lockdowns, Sweeney even restored a 1969 Ford Bronco — which she also documented on TikTok for her fans.

Born into a family of mechanics in Spokane, Washington, the blonde bombshell grew up around engines and tools, and always been an automotive enthusiast.

When she’s not restoring classic cars or on set filming, Sweeney has been raising her profile with bold, unapologetic displays of sex appeal in viral ads.

Most recently, the Voyeurs star stripped down for multiple steamy advertisements promoting the sports trading app Novig.

Before that, Sweeney advertised Dr. Squatch soap in risqué videos, which resulted in the actress later teaming up with the company to launch a new bar of soap featuring her actual bathwater.

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Sweeney also appeared in an American Eagle campaign, where she advertised jeans, sparking an all-out meltdown among woke leftists.

Earlier this year, Sweeney launched her own lingerie line, SYRN, which she promotes by starring in the brand’s photos and videos.

Last week, it was revealed that the Handmaid’s Tale actress shares ancestry with non other than Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, who is Sweeney’s ninth cousin, once removed.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.