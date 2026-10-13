Watch: Another Topless Sydney Sweeney Ad Drops for Prediction Market App Novig

Another topless Sydney Sweeney advertisement has dropped for Novig coming after the Euphoria star stripped down for the sports trading app last month.

“There are grown men making spreadsheets to bet on what color underwear I’m wearing,” Sweeney said at the beginning of the ad, wearing nothing but Novig branded underwear as she doubled down with another provocative video amid controversy, adding, “I mean, I’m flattered.”

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“There’s insider trading on dictators dying and armies of bots manipulating it all,” the White Lotus actress continued, criticizing Novig’s competitors. “There’s someone sitting in a bathroom stall betting their 401K on a war. And then, there are people who just trade on sports.”

The advertisement concluded with Sweeney clutching two footballs against her bare breasts, stating, “Novig is… just sports.”

The video — which was posted to Sweeney’s Instagram account on Sunday morning alongside the caption, “No BS. Just sports @novig” — has already garnered more than 17 million views at the time of this writing.

Notably, Kalshi and Polymarket, the two dominant prediction-market platforms, have faced criticism for offering markets that are easily manipulated.

Earlier this year, for example, an Army officer involved in the operation to capture Venezuela’s socialist Dictator Nicolás Maduro made more than $400,000 using insider information to place bets on Polymarket.

As Breitbart News reported, Sweeney initially appeared nude in a Novig add last month, which featured a montage of risqué clips showing the actress scantily clad in different athletic uniforms while suggesting to viewers all the different sports they can make predictions on.

Sweeney also poses in risqué photos and videos for her lingerie brand Syrn that she launched early this year.

Interestingly, it was recently revealed that the blonde bombshell shares ancestry with non other than Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, who is Sweeney’s ninth cousin, once removed.