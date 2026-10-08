Sydney Sweeney Shares Ancestry with Marilyn Monroe

Actress Sydney Sweeney shares ancestry with Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, a new heritage study reveals.

The Euphoria star, who is often compared to Marilyn Monroe — for her blonde-bombshell look and rising status as a sex symbol — is actually Monroe’s ninth cousin, once removed, according to a recent study conducted by MyHeritage.

It turns out that Sweeney’s ancestry chart connects to the family tree of Hollywood’s most famous 1950s pin-up through a shared ancestor from the 17th century.

The White Lotus actress’ father, Steven Sweeney, and the Some Like It Hot star’s father, Charles Stanley Gifford, are both descendants of Ezra Perry — an early settler who was born in England in 1625 and died in Massachusetts in 1689.

“People have always drawn parallels between Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe, but seeing their paths align on a deeper level inspired us to look for a real bond in the MyHeritage archives,” MyHeritage director of research Roi Mandel told the Hollywood Reporter.

“Uncovering their shared branch was incredible,” Mandel added. “It’s a powerful reminder that humanity is one vast family tree, and when we dig deep, we uncover how remarkably interconnected we all are.”

With the family link having come to light, the prospect of Sweeney one day portraying her distant relative on screen is hard to ignore.

Other actresses have already played Monroe on screen, including Ana de Armas in the 2022 film, Blonde, and Michelle Williams in the 2011 movie, My Week with Marilyn.

At the time of this writing, Sydney Sweeney has not yet responded to revelations that she is related to Marilyn Monroe.