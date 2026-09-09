Sydney Sweeney Goes Nude in Ad for Sports Trading App: ‘No Betting on Wars or Deaths, and No Politics’

HBO’s Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney appeared nude in an advertisement for the sports trading app Novig.

Sweeney stripped down for a provocative Novig ad, in which she tells the camera, “Think you know sports? Prove it,” while clutching two footballs against her bare breasts.

“Novig is just sports, so they wanted to show…” the actress continues, before the camera zooms out to show Sweeney topless — sitting on a basketball hoop — with her long hair concealing her breasts, at which point she adds, “Just sports.”

The Novig ad goes on to feature a steamy montage of clips showing Sweeney scantily clad in different athletic uniforms as she suggests to viewers all the different sports they can make predictions on, including tennis, hockey, soccer, and golf.

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Near the end of the ad, the White Lotus actress breaks a set of racked billiard balls and lies on top of a pool table, before telling the camera, “You can’t trade this. I just look good here.”

“No betting on wars or deaths, and no politics,” Sweeney adds, smiling into the camera while posing nude with a soccer ball. “Just you, your takes, and sports.”

In a statement to Variety, the Voyeurs star said, “The campaign was about embracing a fun idea. The concept is simple: cut through the noise and put the focus entirely on sports. The campaign brings that idea to life with confidence, humor and a playful edge.”

Novig, which stipulates a 21+ age requirement, launched nationwide last month under a federally regulated framework.

“Sports fans deserve a prediction market built specifically for them,” Novig CEO Jacob Fortinsky said. “There are many places where people can engage with prediction markets across different categories.”

“Our focus is sports, and by dedicating ourselves entirely to sports, we have built a better experience for fans,” Fortinsky added. “Sydney helped bring that message to life in a way that’s impossible to ignore.”

Notably, Sweeney also poses in risqué photos and videos for her lingerie brand Syrn that she launched early this year.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.