Gavin Newsom Tells Jimmy Kimmel ‘Blue Tsunami’ Will End Trump Presidency ‘As We Know It’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that he predicts the upcoming midterms will result in a “blue tsunami” that ends the Trump presidency “as we know it.”

Newsom appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night to deliver his prognosis on the midterm elections.

“Donald Trump has a sell-by date in six days when his presidency ends as we know it,” said Newsom.

“This is going to be a blue tsunami,” Newsom added. “I’m not asserting something that’s not in evidence. You’re seeing all the early voting. It’s off the chart. The energy’s off the chart. People understand what’s at stake. It’s all on the line. Our founding fathers lived and died for this moment.”

Newsom added that the only open question will be whether or not Democrats take the U.S. Senate.

“It’s a legitimate open question about the Senate. But the House of Representatives is a fait accompli,” he added. “Finally, we’ll reinstate a co-equal branch of government, not a supine Congress like we know it today.”

When Kimmel expressed concern about how the administration will handle the midterm results, Newsom urged people to vote in droves.

“We see what he’s doing on a daily basis to literally suppress the vote, to set the conditions where he will then express doubt in the electoral outcome,” Newsom said. “The only way to defeat that is with margin. If we have a big enough margin in these races, he cannot contest those races.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGkutLx7xLM&t=2s

Newsom later revealed that he and the president’s relationship changed in the second term.

“In Trump 1.0, I probably talked to him every single week. The last call I had with him was almost 20 minutes, and it was just this stream of consciousness,” he said. “He was debating with me about not film tax credits, but how we should have tariffs for films around the globe. [He is] completely incurious. Not one question, no curiosity.”

“This is different,” Newsom concluded. “He’s not screwing around. There’s a ruthlessness of Donald Trump. So, again, with love and respect to my party, the Democratic Party, for things to change, we need to change. We’ve got to be more ruthless ourselves.”