Human Remains Discovered in Canyon Burned by Tick Fire

Human remains were found in Santa Clarita, California, after the Tick Fire burned through the area on Saturday.

Lt. Derrick Alfred of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau said a Los Angeles County Public Works crew came across what they believed to be a human skeleton as they were doing post-fire cleanup.

“Based upon the results of the preliminary investigation, it appeared that the remains were at least one year old, and the individual did not die as a result of the Tick Fire,” according to KTLA.

The bones were found near the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Thompson Ranch Drive. Authorities said an investigation is now underway and asked anyone with information to call detectives at (323) 890-5500.

The number of homes destroyed in Santa Clarita by the Tick Fire has so far reached 18. Additionally, three firefighters were injured while battling the flames, according to local news reports.

On Twitter Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department warned residents that wind conditions were expected to pick up again in the afternoon.

#TickFire Los Angeles County Firefighters are maintaining a high operational tempo today taking advantage of a break in the weather to increase containment on this fire. The Santa Ana winds will build again in the region this afternoon. Red flag conditions will return! #Readiness pic.twitter.com/K0ZFXnWKRu — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 27, 2019

“Westerly wind shifts pose a challenge for our firefighters as they may change the potential for rekindle scenarios,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

On Sunday afternoon, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency and urged residents to take every safety precaution.

I have declared a statewide emergency. We’re deploying every resource available as we continue to respond to these fires and unprecedented high-winds. If you live in an affected area, please stay safe, alert, and heed all warnings from local officials. https://t.co/w0Ft19lR3j — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 27, 2019

The declaration read:

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has burned more than 30,000 acres to date, and has led to the evacuation of almost 200,000 people and threatened hundreds of structures. The Tick Fire in Southern California has also destroyed structures, threatened homes and critical infrastructure, and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. As of today, there are over 3,000 local, state and federal personnel, including first responders, assisting with the Kincade Fire alone.

“It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires,” Newsom concluded.