PETA Chief: It Is ‘Derogatory’ to Call Animals ‘Pets’

The head of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said that it is “derogatory” to call animals “pets,” and owners should instead call their beloved animals “companions.”

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk claimed that the term “pets” suggests that animals are mere “decorations” or “commodities.”

“Animals are not pets— they are not your cheap burglar alarm or something which allows you to go out for a walk. They are not ours as decorations or toys, they are living beings,” Newkirk said Friday.

The 70-year-old animal rights activist compared calling animals pets to the treatment of women before the feminist movement.

PETA’s website goes in theme with Newkirk’s statement, devoting an entire page to “Companion Animal Frequently Asked Questions.”

Newkirk’s comments also come upon the recent release of her book Animalkind: Remarkable Discoveries About Animals and Revolutionary New Ways to Show Them Compassion.

The far-left group has also recently called for the retirement of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, saying the groundhog should be sent out to a sanctuary to live out the remainder of his life and be replaced with a robotic version.