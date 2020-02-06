Four Children Found Alive After Going Missing During Alaskan Blizzard

Four children have been found alive after they went missing during a blizzard in Alaska when they were last seen going for a ride on a snowmachine.

KTUU reported that the children went for a ride on a snowmachine at 1 p.m. on Sunday and never returned to their village of Nunam Iqua.

Alaskan State Troopers found out about the incident around 6:45 p.m. and started an official search, but blizzard conditions made it difficult for rescue crews to see.

Once state troopers and other rescue crews resumed their search Monday morning, they confirmed that all four children were found alive and were being brought to safety.

Searchers on the ground reportedly found the children and relayed the message to a helicopter search-and-rescue team.

The three older boys — 14-year-old Christopher Johnson, eight-year-old Frank Johnson, and seven-year-old Ethan Camille — dug a hole in the snow to shelter the two-year-old boy Trey Camille, Alaska Public Media reported.

“The infant was in there,” Bryan Simon, one of the rescuers, said. “And the boy laid over the infant, and on his left side, a little older boy covering the draft. And the seven-year-old was laying right above them like he was blocking the wind.”

State troopers said all four children were transported to a local hospital to be treated for severe hypothermia.