U.N. Chief: Climate Crisis Is Biggest Threat to ‘Our Survival as a Species’

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held up the “climate crisis” as the greatest threat to humanity in remarks to the U.N. Human Rights Council Monday, while appealing for legal abortion in “every country.”

“When we press for climate action, we are advancing intergenerational justice and promoting human rights,” Mr. Guterres said during his address in Geneva, while promising to place “the full weight of my office” behind combating climate change.

“The climate crisis is the biggest threat to our survival as a species and is already threatening human rights around the world,” Mr. Guterres declared, while adding that this “global emergency” highlights how “the rights of succeeding generations must figure prominently in decision-making today.”

“Our children and grandchildren will enjoy far fewer of their fundamental rights if we do not act. And we can already hear them through the courageous voices of young people today,” he said.

Climate change “threatens the very survival of some Member States, especially small island developing countries,” he said.

The U.N. chief said that he will put the weight of his office behind the global effort to rein in climate change.

“Our Call to Action will build on the September climate summit — including the youth climate summit — to push for climate action and the right to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment,” he said. “We will create space for young people to not simply speak – but to participate and shape decisions that will affect their future.”

“I am determined to put the full weight of my office and the United Nations family behind the Call to Action we launch today, fully supporting the vital work of the High Commissioner for Human Rights,” he added.

“I ask all of you to join us in answering the call – for people and planet,” he said.

Mr. Guterres also reiterated the U.N commitment to legal abortion for all nations, under the euphemism of “reproductive rights.”

“Today, I call on every country to support policies and legislation that promote gender equality, repeal discriminatory laws, end violence against women and girls, ensure sexual and reproductive health and rights, and strive for women’s equal representation and participation in all spheres,” he said.

“Let’s work together to realize humanity’s highest aspiration — all human rights for all people,” he said.

